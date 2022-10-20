INSIGHT-Reports shed new light on last hours of S.Korean slain by North in 2020

Hyonhee Shin
·7 min read

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - An investigation by the government of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is raising fresh questions about the death of a South Korean official in 2020, which the previous administration wrote off as a failed defection attempt.

Documents reviewed by Reuters from a parliamentary inquiry, the coast guard and a human rights watchdog provide previously unpublished details about the final moments of Lee Dae-jin, a state fishery ministry employee who died at sea at the hands of North Korean troops.

The parliamentary report shows that the coast guard failed to follow proper search procedures and that officials delayed sharing the news that he had been captured with other government ministries, which lawmakers say may have cost Lee his life.

Lee's death has become a sensitive issue in South Korea, in part because of the fight by his brother to clear his name. The previous administration of President Moon Jae-in had portrayed Lee as fleeing gambling debts, mental health issues and an unhappy life.

"There are multiple signs of hasty investigations and conclusions, and few senior officials in the coast guard, not to mention the presidential office and the military, had experience working aboard a ship," said Ha Tae-keung, a conservative lawmaker from Yoon's party who led the parliamentary inquiry, which concluded in late August.

Prosecutors are investigating senior Moon administration officials over Lee's death, including a national security adviser, two former intelligence chiefs, a former defence minister and a resigned head of the coast guard.

An official at the prosecutors' office, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said it had acquired the information in the reports over the course of its work and was considering it in its investigation. Prosecutors on Tuesday filed for arrest warrants against a former defence minister and the former coast guard chief. They are expected to conclude their inquiry in coming weeks.

The Board of Audit and Inspection, a state auditor, said on Oct. 14 that it had asked prosecutors to investigate 20 officials from five agencies on charges of dereliction of duty and violating audit laws, without providing details. At least seven of those officials already face a criminal investigation over allegations that they manipulated findings and botched rescue operations.

Former top officials and Moon's party have criticised the parliamentary investigation as a witch hunt by Yoon against his political foes.

A group of 21 lawmakers who served in Moon's government issued a statement in October saying the audit agency and prosecutors had joined forces to "deliberately distort and twist facts" to support "political retaliation" by Yoon's office.

Yoon's office said that those authorities operate independently and that it was not involved in their investigations.

Reuters was unable to contact Moon. Youn Kun-young, an opposition lawmaker who represents Moon, said that the initial investigations were based on military intelligence and not hastily conducted, and that Moon should "no longer be harassed for political retaliation."

BOTCHED RESCUE

On Sept. 22, 2020, Lee's colleagues reported him missing to a fisheries ministry office, which then informed the coast guard, when he did not show up for meals after a night shift aboard a government vessel monitoring fishing grounds off Korea's west coast, near the maritime border with North Korea.

The previously undisclosed documents from the parliamentary investigation, citing South Korean military officials, say that after Lee was found by North Koreans, he was kept in the water for nearly six hours as he drifted in and out of consciousness while soldiers interrogated him.

The soldiers lost him at one point, prompting a two-hour search before they found him and shot him to death, then burned his body. About 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 22, the South's military observed a fire across the border, which lasted 30-40 minutes, and concluded that Lee was dead, according to the investigation.

North Korea said at the time that the country's troops killed him in line with its COVID-19 rules after he illegally crossed the border and did not properly identify himself.

The parliamentary report concludes that the coast guard and navy violated rules during their initial rescue efforts by failing to seek help from other vessels and authorities nearby.

Although the coast guard said at the time that Lee had tried to swim north against the current - and therefore may have been trying to defect - according to the parliamentary inquiry's findings, the coast guard only provided part of the government's oceanographic data, omitting that currents could have carried him north.

After Lee was eventually spotted in North Korean waters, a small group of senior South Korean officials, including Moon's national security adviser, national intelligence agency chief, and defence minister - all of whom face criminal investigations over Lee's death - did not tell the foreign and unification ministries until shortly before the government announced his death the next day, Ha and other conservative lawmakers said in their report.

"The government left him to die without adequate rescue efforts, while systematically manipulating evidence to claim his defection, deceiving the public and misleading public opinion," they said in the report.

The foreign ministry told the lawmakers in June 2021 that if it had known earlier, it could have requested help from dozens of Chinese ships nearby, the report said. The Unification Ministry also said it would have directly contacted the North.

The foreign ministry confirmed to Reuters that it did not learn about Lee's case until after his death, and that it told lawmakers about the possibility of Chinese help "while replying to a hypothetical question."

The unification ministry declined to comment, citing the prosecutors' ongoing investigation.

A QUESTION OF DEFECTION

The defection allegation has haunted Lee's family, which refused to hold a funeral for him until last month, after the Yoon administration recanted the Moon government's claims.

Lee's brother, Lee Rae-jin, said two lawmakers with Moon's party offered days after his death to set up a fund for his family if he admitted to Lee's defection. Moon's party, the Democratic Party of Korea, and the two lawmakers – Hwang Hee and Kim Cheol-min – have publicly denied making that offer.

All seven of Lee's colleagues told investigators he had no reason to defect as he excelled at work, got along well with others and was uninterested in politics, according to the new documents.

In a previously undisclosed report dated July 2021, the National Human Rights Commission, an independent government body investigating at the request of Lee's brother, found that the coast guard had overstated Lee's gambling debt and fabricated its findings when describing his defection as an "escape from reality while in a panic".

In June 2022, the coast guard apologised for "causing confusion", and its chief and eight other senior officials resigned. The defence ministry also apologised.

Prosecutors have raided a presidential archive and the offices and homes of two former intelligence chiefs, a former defence minister and the resigned coast guard head.

The audit agency said in its Oct. 14 statement that one of the former spy chiefs, Park Jie-won, is suspected to have deleted an intelligence report that concluded it was impossible to say whether Lee was trying to defect.

Park did not respond to requests for comment. In a Facebook post last week, he denied removing any documents related to the case. He said in an interview with a local broadcaster in August that the raid was aimed at "intimidating and humiliating" him and the investigation is politically motivated.

The audit agency also said Suh Wook, the former defence minister, had ordered dozens of intelligence reports within the Military Intelligence Management System erased in a bid to conceal Lee's killing.

The defence ministry said Suh's position is that the intelligence reports were deleted in some channels to prevent irrelevant military units from accessing them, but that the original files were intact. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Josh Smith and Gerry Doyle)

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert undergoes ankle surgery

    Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle. The club says the 29-year-old is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season's training camp. The Whitecaps did not release any details on when or how Teibert sustained the ankle injury. He made 33 appearances for the 'Caps last season, including 28 starts, and registered one assist. Hailing from Niagara Falls, Ont., Teibert is a product of the Whitecaps academy system and has played 286

  • Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin to miss at least three games with neck injury

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. The 33-year-old left Monday’s 4-2 home loss to Arizona with a neck injury after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller in the second period. Muzzin, who missed the start of training camp with back discomfort and has a concussion history, will miss at least the next three games — Thursday at home against Dallas, Saturday in Winnipeg and Monday in Vegas. The Leafs re

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Volleyball Canada parts with men's indoor head coach Ben Josephson

    Volleyball Canada parted ways with men's indoor head coach Ben Josephson on Wednesday. The team recently placed 17th at the world championship after being eliminated in the first round of competition. The 15th-ranked squad won just one of its three matches. It wound up being Josephson's lone major tournament at the helm of the national team after being named to the position in November 2021 and taking over the following April. "We thank Ben for his work with the team in the last year. The level

  • Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin to miss at least three games with neck injury

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. The 33-year-old left Monday’s 4-2 home loss to Arizona with a neck injury after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller in the second period. Muzzin, who missed the start of training camp with back discomfort and has a concussion history, will miss at least the next three games — Thursday at home against Dallas, Saturday in Winnipeg and Monday in Vegas. The Leafs re

  • Faulk scores 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Kraken, 4-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist to help St. Louis improve to 2-0, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. Will Borgen,

  • Russia says doping case against Nichushkin dropped

    MOSCOW (AP) — A years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Hockey Federation said on Tuesday. The RHF said “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped" and it would not attempt to suspend him. The RHF said this followed “the results of additional analyses” at a drug-testing laboratory in Switzerland. The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Did Canadian slugger Josh Naylor cross the line with home run celebration?

    Canada's Josh Naylor had the baseball world buzzing after he took Gerrit Cole deep.

  • Rangers' Ryan Carpenter shares gory photo after taking skate to head

    Ryan Carpenter took a skate blade to the side of his head and shared the photographic evidence.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Christian Koloko brings unique skill set to Raptors' rotation

    Christian Koloko has played his way into the Toronto Raptors' rotation with a strong showing in a preseason finale win against the Boston Celtics in Montreal on Friday.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Bruce Boudreau calls Canucks 'mentally weak' after latest collapse

    The Vancouver Canucks held a players-only meeting after squandering another multi-goal lead in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday.

  • Montreal ousts Orlando City in MLS Cup playoff thriller

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal has advanced to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs following a 2-0 win over the Orlando City SC Lions on Sunday night. The squad will now face the winner of Monday's match between New York City FC and Inter Miami in next Sunday's Conference semifinal. Ismaël Koné and Djordje Mihailovic were the goal scorers for Montreal in the big win. Kone scored in the 68th minute, while Mihailovic added insurance with a penalty well into stoppage time. Orlando City started the game

  • Lowly Coyotes secure first win by upsetting Maple Leafs 4-2

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team held onto the puck for what seemed like an eternity. The first-period game of keep away — rarely seen for that long in the NHL — was easy on the eyes. The mesmerizing sequence also lulled the Maple Leafs into thinking it would be a straightforward Monday night. The Coyotes had other ideas. Shayne Gostisbehere scored the winner on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as lowly Arizona stunned Toronto 4-2 to pick up its first victory of the season

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in