Insight - How Malta rolled dice on online gambling supervision: documents

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Malta let online gambling firms operate from the island across the European Union between at least 2012-2014 while failing to enforce its own rules on monitoring their computer servers, according to a former employee at Malta’s gaming regulator.

Malta has over the years attracted many foreign companies with low tax rates. In particular, the tiny Mediterranean country has become a hub for the thriving European online gambling industry, which includes online sports betting, web-based casinos, poker and other games.

Of the $38 billion of revenues generated worldwide in the sector in 2015, Europe alone accounted for 48 percent, industry data show. Malta has awarded around 500 online gaming licences, the highest number in Europe.

That means many international gaming companies use Malta-based servers to operate services across the EU – making the role of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) in overseeing the industry important not just locally but across Europe.

The MGA is charged with vetting applicants for gaming licences and ensuring against money-laundering and other suspicious transactions. An operating licence awarded in Malta allows an online gaming company to operate across the 28-country EU.

MGA monitors companies in part by telling its employees to attach stickers onto the computer servers used to run the gambling websites. Those stickers mark them with an ID number that must match the equipment registered with the MGA by the online operator.

This practice doesn’t modify the machine internally, but it enables the regulator to know which hardware a company is using for its online transactions, facilitating checks on that hardware if ever it suspected fraud or other illicit activity.

Such physical markers are a precondition for any gaming company to obtain a licence and be legally entitled to start operations, MGA rules state.

Yet three separate internal email exchanges shown to Reuters by Valery Atanasov, a former employee of the watchdog, showed representatives of three companies themselves referring to situations that were in breach of that system of markers, known as “seals”.

In at least a dozen other cases, Atanasov reported discrepancies at company sites to his managers at the MGA, which at the time was called the Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LGA), other emails showed.

Lax supervision “creates conditions that allow suspicious financial operations, money laundering and other criminal practices," Atanasov said, providing no specifics. The Bulgarian national was fired by the LGA in 2015 and is fighting his dismissal in the Maltese courts.

The regulator rejects Atanasov's accusations, saying it adheres to international standards in the fight against money-laundering and terror financing.

MGA chairman Joseph Cuschieri told Reuters the watchdog had additional mechanisms in place to supervise tax compliance and money-laundering which “provide far more comprehensive protection than any physical sealing.” He did not elaborate.

Reuters has no evidence that any online gaming company engaged in wrongdoing and could not verify the assertions made by the participants in the email exchanges.

WHITE AND YELLOW STICKERS

In one email 2012 exchange with an MGA official on which Atanasov was copied, Robert Zammitt, a consultant working for Swedish online gambling group Betsson said that most of the gambling servers used and registered by the firm's Maltese units had not been sealed for years.

"The majority of the servers were never sealed in the first place once installed," Robert Zammit, wrote in an email dated Feb. 1, 2012 to Jason Farrugia, an official at the-then LGA. Betsson had been operating in Malta since 2008. Zammit nonetheless wanted the computers to be sealed to make sure that Betsson could get a new 5-year licence, the exchange on regulatory requirements showed.

Cuschieri - Farrugia's manager - denied that Zammit’s email exposed a shortcoming. "All companies operating in and out of Malta undergo a rigorous licensing process and ongoing monitoring and supervision. Any claims to the contrary are simply unfounded," he told Reuters.

Zammit, senior associate at Maltese law firm WH Partners, said when contacted that he could not disclose information about the matter, citing Maltese law and client confidentiality.

Read More