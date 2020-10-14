INSIGHT-From iPhones to e-axles: how one tech firm is pushing into electric vehicles

(edits tag)

* Tech firm Nidec in pursuit of Nissan's gearmaker JATCO

* Nidec expects just a few tech firms will supply key EV components

By Norihiko Shirouzu

Oct 14 (Reuters) - The miniature motors that make iPhones buzz on silent helped power Japan's Nidec to become a 1.5-trillion-yen ($14 billion) company.

In recent years, Nidec's founder Shigenobu Nagamori has turned his attention to autos, and a technology which turns electricity stored in the battery into propulsion power.

This technology, called an e-axle or e-drive, is emerging as a new competitive front as the auto industry shifts to electric vehicles. By 2030, Nagamori says he wants a 35% slice of a global e-axle market that is forecast to be worth $20-30 billion a year by then, up from an estimated $2.8-$3 billion now.

He is betting that electric cars will follow the same route as room aircons, washing machines and computers, with key components, such as motor systems and central processing units, standardized and supplied by a few dominant tech firms.

"Laptops and aircons from different makers might look different outside, but you look inside, the (key) parts are all more or less the same. The gut technologies of EVs are going to become as commoditized or standardized" as these items, Nagamori told an earnings news conference earlier this year. E-axles and batteries will come from a few competitive suppliers, he predicted.

To ensure Nidec emerges as one of these suppliers, Nagamori, a no-nonsense 76-year-old, has set his sights on acquiring gear-maker JATCO from Nissan Motor Co and combining it with Nidec's motor and power-control electronics business. Some details of this effort, which Nissan is resisting, are reported here for the first time. The takeover battle underscores how quickly electrification is reshaping the auto industry.

"Nidec brings to the auto industry the tech industry's approach," says Daiwa Securities analyst Shiro Sakamaki. "Like cell-phones and laptops, car models are already being redesigned at an increasingly rapid pace, and Nagamori is betting that trend will accelerate and automakers are going to leave the development and manufacturing of technologies such as the e-axle to suppliers."

Nagamori declined to be interviewed for this article. Nidec declined to comment about its pursuit of JATCO.





A SHORT HISTORY OF THE E-AXLE

The e-axle, or e-drive, combines an electric vehicle's gear, motor, and power-control electronics. It's the "brain" that controls how a vehicle manages energy stored in its battery and transforms it into power. It also helps to recover energy lost in braking and returns it to the battery.

In other words, a well-designed e-axle maximizes a vehicle's power efficiency and acceleration and helps extend its driving range and its smoothness.

The technology has emerged as a competitive front in part because automakers are under pressure to cut electric vehicles' manufacturing costs to make them as affordable as mainstream gasoline cars. E-axle systems and batteries present the industry with the biggest margins for efficiency gains and cost savings.

Advances in new technologies are critical to global efforts to cut CO2 emissions. Vehicle-based CO2 emissions account for roughly 17% of emissions from all sources, according to Zifei Yang, an analyst at the International Council on Clean Transportation in Washington. Moreover, says Yang, the rate of reduction in vehicle emissions has slowed as more people drive bigger, more polluting SUVs. Other analysts point to trends in emerging economies such as China and India where large numbers of middle-class consumers are trading in mopeds for cars.

Some automotive technology suppliers have combined efforts to make e-axle systems. Japan's Denso and Aisin formed a joint venture called BluE Nexus in 2019 and Toyota earlier this year moved to invest in the company, taking a 10% stake. This year U.S. parts supplier BorgeWarner agreed to acquire UK-based Delphi, and Japan's Hitachi Automotive merged with three Honda group suppliers. Automakers Volkswagen and Ford, and Toyota and smaller Japanese brands are each forming an EV technology alliance in part to drive down e-axle manufacturing costs.

Tesla initially developed its own e-axle technology. Reuters couldn't determine whether it continues to use it in more recent models.

