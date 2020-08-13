INSIGHT-European battery makers power up for a green recovery

* Green stimulus packages to boost clean transport

* Companies racing to build battery factories

* Asian firms have head start on technology and scale

* European players seeking competitive niches

By Kate Abnett, Matthew Green and Norihiko Shirouzu

August 13 (Reuters) - European battery makers are gearing up to take advantage of massive "green" stimulus packages unveiled since the coronavirus pandemic though many acknowledge it will be tough to match the Asian giants that dominate the mainstream market.

While Sweden's Northvolt, and more recently France's Verkor, are making a play for large-scale production, other European companies are focusing on niche markets and new technologies rather than taking on Chinese and South Korean firms with mass production of batteries destined for electric vehicles (EVs).

From Greek battery maker Sunlight to start-ups like InoBat Auto in Slovakia and Switzerland's Innolith, firms say the challenge of building economies of scale fast to compete head on means finding niches is a more likely path to success, for now.

"Having battery giants in Europe, it's still possible," said Sunlight Chief Executive Lampros Bisalas. "We just need to run and catch up and innovate faster than the others."

Sunlight's Greek factory is the world's largest producer of lead-acid batteries for automated guided vehicles, forklifts and energy storage systems and it is now shifting to lithium cells.

But Bisalas isn't going after the EV market dominated by China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), Japan's Panasonic and South Korea's LG Chem , Samsung SDI and SK Innovation .

He's focusing on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) production, a type of battery suited to forklifts, locomotives and robots that perform short tasks with breaks in between.

"These markets are billions of dollars," said Bisalas. "We see a very big opportunity there, because we see lithium ion producers, especially from China, being focused on EVs."

Ever since it launched the European Battery Alliance in 2017, Europe has been pushing local firms to develop an industry that should flourish in a low-carbon future and ensure the continent is not reliant on imported products - or technology.





'SOVEREIGNTY CRISIS'

Now, China hosts 80% of the world's lithium-ion cell production – the type of battery expected to power the fast-growing EV industry – and most of the capacity coming online in Europe over the next five years belongs to Asian firms.

But the European Union has committed 550 billion euros ($647 billion) to climate protection and clean technologies over the next seven years, and these plans hinge on batteries to store renewable energy - and to power EVs.

Researchers have already identified 13 European battery projects that could be eligible for EU support, in countries including France, Germany, Slovakia and Poland - though some are being driven by Asian manufacturers, such as LG Chem's plans to expand its factory in Krakow.

European EV production is expected to increase six-fold in the next five years and EU leaders expect the battery value chain - from mining to production to recycling - will be worth 250 billion euros by 2025.

But some European startups concede they can't catch up with the large-scale, low-cost Asian incumbents.

InoBat Auto, for example, a Slovak startup backed by U.S. energy technology company Wildcat Discovery Technologies and Czech utility CEZ, is instead heading into the fast lane.

Chief Executive Marian Bocek said the European auto industry's reliance on imported mass-produced batteries has created a "technological sovereignty crisis", forcing manufacturers to design cars around the batteries.

So it is planning to tailor batteries for high-performance vehicles that may need something special.

It plans to bring a 100 MWh (megawatt/hour) production line online next year in Slovakia near Peugeot, Kia Motors and Jaguar Land Rover's plants - which it said could eventually become a 10 GWh (gigawatt/hour) facility.

There, InoBat will test battery chemistries and make prototypes tweaked to each carmaker's needs.

"Our focus is more on a sort of niche, on-demand battery segment for high-performance vehicles that cannot go to the LG Chems or SK Innovations of the world," Bocek said.





COMPETITIVE EDGE

Analysts say the next generation of batteries must last longer, charge faster and be safer and greener than those on the market now, and that gives European companies a chance.

