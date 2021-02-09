INSIGHT-Deserted debts stir disquiet in the mysterious world of Dubai Inc

By Davide Barbuscia

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Dubai's debts have always beensomething of a mystery for investors but since the coronaviruspandemic hit its economy, things have got hazier, some say.

Over the past 12 months, two firms with links to Dubai’sgovernment and its ruler, respectively, have said they would notmeet hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of debt repayments,a rare step in the Middle Eastern business hub, where debts aretypically renegotiated and state support is often seen asimplicit.

One of the firms, Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle ofSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Dubai's ruler, toldcreditors that it would not service a $1.2 billion loan owed byits subsidiary Dubai Holding Investments Group and was preparedto pursue liquidation for the unit, according to a source and adocument sent to investors in December and reviewed by Reuters.

The second firm, state-owned property developer Limitless,told creditors last March it wasn't able to meet payments for aloan worth about $1.2 billion, according to a company documentseen by Reuters. It has since been seeking to restructure thedebt.

Dubai Holding, which has $35 billion in assets and holdingsin property and the hospitality sector, declined to comment onthe debts of its subsidiary and repayment plans for other units.A Limitless spokeswoman told Reuters its restructuringdiscussions with lenders were continuing but did not commentfurther. Creditors to the company included Dubai banks such asEmirates NBD, Mashreqbank and Dubai Islamic Bank. They declinedto comment.

The moves by Dubai Holding and Limitless have weakened theassumption that state support is a given, investors say,prompting some creditors to reassess their appetite for andexposure to Dubai-linked debt.

With tens of billions of dollars worth due for repaymentover the next few years, some lenders are selling theirexposures or making provisions for future losses, three bankingsources told Reuters.

The price of Limitless debt has fallen sharply in thesecondary market, according to price sheets reviewed by Reuters.The price of Islamic bonds issued by property firm Meraas, whichwas incorporated into Dubai Holding last year, has fallensteadily this year, according to Refinitiv data.

Dependent on trade and tourism, Dubai's economy has buckledunder the strain of the pandemic and low oil prices. Forking outto support so-called government-related entities (GREs) would bea further strain on the public purse.

"The recent defaults have highlighted long-standing concernsabout high public and private sector leverage against a backdropof low growth and a very weak real estate market characterizedby chronic over-capacity," said Cedric Berry, a Fitch analyst.

"In itself, a policy of more limited support is positive forthe government’s finances and creditworthiness. However, thereis limited transparency on the GREs’ balance sheets and thechallenging economic environment has increased the risk thatsome entities could still require financial support, puttingpressure on government finances."

The Dubai media office did not respond to Reuters queries onDubai's indebtedness, Dubai Holding's exposures or the citystate's plans to tackle the liabilities of state entities.

The United Arab Emirates Central Bank, asked whether it wasencouraging banks to make provisions for outstanding Dubai debt,declined to comment.

"A TOUGH LINE TO DRAW"

In the case of Limitless and of Dubai Holding InvestmentsGroup, neither the state nor Dubai Holding had any contractualobligation to pay creditors.

Dubai Holding was only responsible for interest payments onthe $1.2 billion loan and at its maturity it told creditors thatit was "prepared to pursue an insolvent liquidation in theabsence of any feasible alternative," a document sent toinvestors in December showed.

Dubai’s government explained its approach to GREs in theprospectus for a rare public sale of sovereign debt last year.The sheikhdom said that if such companies were unable to fulfiltheir debt obligations, the government may, "at its solediscretion, decide to extend such support as it may deemsuitable."

But some investors have been working off the basis thatthere was an implicit government guarantee, two bankers said, asentiment reinforced by Dubai's support for Emirates Group, thestate-owned airline, during the coronavirus crisis.

The flag carrier was given a $2 billion equity injection bythe state last year. An Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters thatnone of its debt has a guarantee by the government or by theInvestment Corporation of Dubai, its sovereign wealth fund.

Investor confusion has been compounded by the fragmentationof Dubai's debt. Some sits under the government, some under itssovereign wealth fund, and some under the umbrella of DubaiHolding, the investment vehicle of Dubai's ruler - a major forcein developing the local economy.

"It comes back to the same old argument, which is where doesthe ruler in his private capacity stop and the obligations ofthe emirate start. When you talk about an absolute monarchy,it’s a tough line to draw," a banker at a Dubai lender said.

Some of the debts owed by Limitless, the property developer,were trading at 20 cents on the dollar in December, down from 30cents a few months earlier, according to secondary loan tradingprice sheets reviewed by Reuters.

Banks' provisions for bad and doubtful debts in the UnitedArab Emirates amounted to nearly $42 billion as of November lastyear, up from $36 billion at the end of 2019, according tocentral bank data.

Non-performing loans are expected to account for 7.6% oftotal loans in 2020, up from 6.5% a year earlier, the Instituteof International Finance has estimated.

ABU DHABI

A dearth of statistics makes it difficult to get a fullpicture of Dubai’s financial situation. Its sovereign bonds arenot rated by credit rating agencies and the city state hasmostly used private placements and bilateral loans to raisecapital.

The government said in August that its debt levels wereequivalent to around 28% of 2019 gross domestic product, butthat figure goes up to over 100% of GDP, according to estimatesby research firms and ratings agencies, if debt raised by GREsis also taken into consideration.

In its bond prospectus last year, Dubai's government said ithad no official estimate for GRE debt.

London Based Capital Economics has estimated that before theend of 2024 $38 billion of Dubai GRE debt is due for repayment,much of it in 2023.

Many of the debts date from the 2008-09 financial crisis.Back then, oil-rich Abu Dhabi gave Dubai a bailout helping itsneighbour to support its state-controlled companies. Debts wererenegotiated and extended.

This time around, no help has been forthcoming.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai were in talks last year to prop upDubai’s economy by linking up assets in the two emirates,sources told Reuters at the time. Dubai denied the report.

Abu Dhabi did not respond to a request for comment.

A perception that Abu Dhabi would, however, support Dubai ifrequired is factored into the price of Dubai sovereign debt,according to traders.

Bonds sold by Dubai last year which are due to mature in2050 are currently trading at a premium of just over 1percentage point over Abu Dhabi's paper with the same maturity,despite Abu Dhabi having a top credit rating and much largerfinancial wealth.

"Dubai benefits from perceived backing from Abu Dhabi, whichis still an extremely strong credit, and could choose to providesupport if needed," said Richard Briggs, investment manager atGAM.($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar;Editing by Carmel Crimmins)