Insidious: The Red Door surprisingly beats Indiana Jones 5 at the box office

There was a surprise at the box office this weekend, with Insidious: The Red Door claiming the top spot ahead of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The films, which are the fifth entries in their respective series’, were at the top of the charts, although not in the order one might expect (via Variety).

Insidious: The Red Door, the proposed final instalment of the horror franchise, grossed $32.7 million in the US over the course of its opening weekend, representing the second-best opening in the series behind 2013’s Insidious: Chapter 2 ($40 million).

Disney

The latest Indiana Jones film, which is set to be Harrison Ford’s final appearance as the iconic adventurer, disappointed once again with audiences, with its $26.5 million gross representing a 56% decrease from its already underwhelming opening of $60 million.

The film’s current worldwide gross stands at $247.9 million, meaning it still has a way to go to reach the reported $300 million budget. With Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Barbie and Oppenheimer all due to release later this month, it looks like Indy will struggle to recoup money for Disney.

Insidious: The Red Door’s success could be due to the return of the Lambert family from the first two films, with Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne and Ty Simpkins all reprising their roles. Wilson, who made his directorial debut with the film, revealed exclusively to Digital Spy that he was initially sceptical about jumping behind the camera.

Sony Pictures

“I didn't know if I wanted to feel like I was stepping into the shoes of who I think are two of the greatest creators in Leigh [Whannell] and James [Wan] – they have defined horror for me in the past 15 years,” he began. “[Working with] the best in the business, I felt silly for even questioning myself.

“It became this great lesson in filmmaking because I was able to be surrounded by people who do it so well. When they have confidence in themselves and in you, then it's a good working relationship,” he added.

Insidious: The Red Door and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny are both playing in cinemas now.

