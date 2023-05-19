Insidious declinism about Britain risks becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy

"We want the UK to be a global leader in all the industries that will grow fastest this century," says Jeremy Hunt - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Europe

For most of my lifetime, declinism about Britain was something generally broadcast by the Left-wing.

I became a Conservative because I have always been optimistic about our country. I rejected the Left-wing notion that post-Empire Britain was doomed to economic decline and finished as a global power.

But recently, rather depressingly, we have seen an equally insidious declinism from those who used to be optimists like me.

They portray Brexit as not just a missed opportunity but a failure. They think our setbacks are uniquely bad and that our leaders are resigned to a 1970s corporatist consensus.

So let me inject a few facts into the debate.

Firstly, Brexit. Those on the Left who say it is the root cause of all our problems need to explain why we have grown at about the same rate as Germany since the referendum.

And why, for the three years from 2025, are we projected by the International Monetary Fund to grow faster than Germany, France or Italy?

We take tough decisions

In truth, no advanced economy is experiencing the kind of growth it wants. We all face the same challenges.

But under Rishi Sunak’s leadership, we have done what all Conservative governments do: take the tough decisions necessary to put the economy back on track.

Conservatives believe in low taxes and sound money, but when forced to choose between the two, we choose sound money first, just like Geoffrey Howe and Margaret Thatcher in 1981.



Why? Because high inflation is the most invidious tax rise of all, eroding 10 per cent of our salaries and savings in the last year alone.

Halving inflation this year – one of our five priorities – is the quickest way to put money back in people’s pockets, end industrial strife, restore consumer confidence and allow businesses to invest.

And because it is the key to sustained growth, low inflation will allow us to bring taxes down – something we want to do as soon as possible.

We have not shied away

In the meantime, we are helping to prevent recession and protect small businesses with cost of living support of about £3,300 for the average family over this year and last.

Because we have not shied away from those difficult decisions, the world is changing its view of Britain.

The Bank of England made one of its biggest upward revisions to its growth forecast last week and the International Monetary Fund has revised up its forecasts for the UK economy by more than any other G7 country.



Deloitte says finance directors have had their sharpest rise in confidence since 2020.

Earlier this year, a PwC survey of 3,000 global chief executives in more than 100 countries found the UK came equal-third as the most attractive company in which to expand a business.

We are delivering the Prime Minister’s growth priority.

Laying foundations for growth

But it isn’t enough just to steer the UK away from a recession. We want to lay the foundations for the UK to be the most prosperous, dynamic and innovative economy in Europe.

That means cutting taxes so businesses can invest, which is why I introduced ‘full expensing’ at the Spring Budget – a £27 billion business tax cut that reimburses companies for the cost of new IT, plant and machinery.

Now, we not only have the lowest headline rate of corporation tax in the G7, but also the joint most-generous capital allowance regime in the OECD. That means our effective corporation tax rate is one of the most competitive in the world.

But we want to go even further.

We have a very simple plan: we want the UK to be a global leader in all the industries that will grow fastest this century.

To achieve this, we have laid some strong foundations over the last decade.



During that period, we have become the world’s third-largest tech economy, with more billion-dollar unicorns than France and Germany combined.

We are now Europe’s largest life sciences sector, having produced one of the world’s two big Covid vaccines and being home to one-third of European start-ups.

We've kept our standing

We have the second-largest offshore wind capacity in the world, with homegrown renewables providing 40 per cent of our electricity.

We kept our standing as Europe’s largest film and TV sector, where Pinewood Studios has just announced another 8,000 jobs.

At the same time, we have remained one of the world’s top 10 manufacturers and its second-largest services exporter.

We inherited an economy from Labour that had run out of money, so these achievements were not made in the easiest of circumstances, to put it politely.

But at the same time, we have worked hard to make sure the benefits flow through to everyone. That means delivering the Brexit promise of a high-wage, high-skill economy that is not dependent on unlimited migration.



So, we have increased the wages of those on the lowest pay with a national living wage of £10.42 per hour.

And we have reduced the income tax and national insurance paid by someone on the average wage by about £1,100 a year.

We have also boosted education standards. Only this week, thanks to Michael Gove and Nick Gibb’s education reforms, England rose to fourth globally for reading – ahead of every major European country.

We have made work pay. Thanks to Iain Duncan Smith’s radical welfare reforms, someone who is out of work and takes a full-time job will be more than £7,500 better off.

From next year, thousands more parents will be able to afford to go back to work because of measures in my Budget that reduce childcare costs by up to 60 per cent.

In the face of crisis

What do those changes mean for the economy?

They mean unemployment has gone down by more than a million, even though it went up by half a million under Labour.

They also mean nearly two million fewer people in absolute poverty after housing costs – including 200,000 fewer children and 400,000 fewer pensioners.

And all this was achieved in the face of a financial crisis, a pandemic and an energy shock.

As we look forward, we have one further asset: our Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

His work ethic embodies the very best of Conservative values. His attention to detail has delivered the Windsor Framework. His commitment to Brexit got us into the world’s fastest-growing trade bloc, the CPTPP.

So, let’s not talk ourselves down or allow a corrosive and inaccurate narrative about Britain to become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

We must never fall into the trap laid down by the Left that it’s all over. They never liked our country, which is why they were happy to resign themselves to declinism. We are different.

Conservatives know in our DNA that we are a great country with a bright future – if we choose it.

So let’s get on and make it happen. After all, it’s what we were elected to.

