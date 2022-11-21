Insiders of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) are probably glad they bought last year as their €1.9m investment now stands at €2.2m

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 7.1% decline in the stock price. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the €1.9m worth of stock purchased by them is now worth €2.2m or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wizz Air Holdings

The Chairman William Franke made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£1.9m worth of shares at a price of UK£19.01 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£22.10), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.3% of Wizz Air Holdings shares, worth about UK£52m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Wizz Air Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Wizz Air Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Wizz Air Holdings and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Wizz Air Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of these is a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

