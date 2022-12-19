Insiders were the key beneficiaries as Ypsomed Holding AG's (VTX:YPSN) market cap rises to CHF2.4b

If you want to know who really controls Ypsomed Holding AG (VTX:YPSN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 68% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

As a result, insiders were the biggest beneficiaries of last week’s 4.1% gain.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Ypsomed Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ypsomed Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Ypsomed Holding. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ypsomed Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Ypsomed Holding. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is H. C. Michel with 67% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.3% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.2% by the third-largest shareholder. Additionally, the company's CEO Simon Michel directly holds 1.2% of the total shares outstanding.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Ypsomed Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Ypsomed Holding AG. This gives them effective control of the company. That means insiders have a very meaningful CHF1.6b stake in this CHF2.4b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been selling any of their shares.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 16% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Ypsomed Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ypsomed Holding that you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

