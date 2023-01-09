Insiders at Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) sold US$3.6m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Waste Connections

The Chief Tax Officer & Senior VP, Matthew Black, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$138 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$133. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, Waste Connections insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Waste Connections Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Waste Connections. In total, Senior VP & Chief Information Officer Eric Hansen sold US$548k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Waste Connections insiders own about US$95m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Waste Connections Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Waste Connections stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Waste Connections is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Waste Connections. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Waste Connections and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

