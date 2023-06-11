Insiders At Verisk Analytics Sold US$2.2m In Stock, Alluding To Potential Weakness \

In the last year, many Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Verisk Analytics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Christopher Foskett, sold US$1.2m worth of shares at a price of US$180 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$219). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 25% of Christopher Foskett's holding.

In total, Verisk Analytics insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Verisk Analytics Have Sold Stock Recently

There was substantially more insider selling, than buying, of Verisk Analytics shares over the last three months. In total, insiders sold US$1.5m worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile Independent Director Wendy Lane bought US$218k worth , as we said above . Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Does Verisk Analytics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Verisk Analytics insiders own about US$209m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Verisk Analytics Insiders?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Verisk Analytics stock, than buying, in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Verisk Analytics. While conducting our analysis, we found that Verisk Analytics has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

