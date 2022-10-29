Insiders who sold US$72m worth of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) stock last year were handsomely rewarded

BlackRock, Inc.'s (NYSE:BLK) stock rose 11% last week, but insiders who sold US$72m worth of stock over the last year are probably in a more advantageous position. Selling at an average price of US$707, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

BlackRock Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Laurence Fink, for US$30m worth of shares, at about US$685 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$664. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

All up, insiders sold more shares in BlackRock than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume

BlackRock Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of BlackRock shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$31m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of BlackRock

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. BlackRock insiders own 1.0% of the company, currently worth about US$1.0b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BlackRock Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought BlackRock stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with BlackRock and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

