Insiders who sold Aon plc's (NYSE:AON) earlier year may find some solace in the 4.2% drop

Despite the fact that Aon plc's (NYSE:AON) value has dropped 4.2% in the last week insiders who sold US$2.7m worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$283 is still below the current share price.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aon

The President, Eric Andersen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$283 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$297). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.7% of Eric Andersen's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.40k shares worth US$1.3m. On the other hand they divested 9.65k shares, for US$2.7m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Aon than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Aon

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aon insiders own about US$704m worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Aon Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Aon, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aon. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Aon has 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

