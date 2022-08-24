Insiders saw their AU$4.6m investment bump up to AU$4.9m after Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) soared 13% last week

Insiders who bought Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by AU$9.3m as a result of the stock's 13% gain over the same period. As a result, their original purchase of AU$4.6m worth of stock is now worth AU$4.9m.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Optiscan Imaging Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Robert Peters bought AU$1.9m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.10 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.14. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Robert Peters bought 36.50m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.13. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Optiscan Imaging

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 29% of Optiscan Imaging shares, worth about AU$25m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Optiscan Imaging Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Optiscan Imaging insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Optiscan Imaging. For example - Optiscan Imaging has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

