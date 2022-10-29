Insiders purchases in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last year yet to pay off, remain down US$16k despite recent gains

Insiders who purchased US$100k worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 3.2% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$16k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for JPMorgan Chase

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At JPMorgan Chase

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Mellody Hobson for US$100k worth of shares, at about US$150 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$126 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Mellody Hobson was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

JPMorgan Chase is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. JPMorgan Chase insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$3.0b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At JPMorgan Chase Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no JPMorgan Chase insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, JPMorgan Chase insiders feel good about the company's future. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for JPMorgan Chase.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here