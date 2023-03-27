Insiders who purchased MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at AU$49k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$202k worth of MLG Oz Limited (ASX:MLG) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 33% over the past week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still AU$49k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MLG Oz

The Founder Murray Leahy made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$103k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.69 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.50. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Murray Leahy was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Murray Leahy purchased 305.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.66. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of MLG Oz

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MLG Oz insiders own about AU$42m worth of shares (which is 57% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The MLG Oz Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MLG Oz shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, MLG Oz insiders feel good about the company's future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with MLG Oz and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

