Insiders who purchased this year lose US$12k as Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock drops to US$13.10

Insiders who acquired US$61k worth of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock at an average price of US$16.41 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 9.8% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$49k which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Smith & Wesson Brands

The President Mark Smith made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$51k worth of shares at a price of US$16.51 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$13.10. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.71k shares worth US$61k. But insiders sold 1.53k shares worth US$46k. Overall, Smith & Wesson Brands insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Smith & Wesson Brands

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares, worth about US$10m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Smith & Wesson Brands Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Smith & Wesson Brands shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Smith & Wesson Brands insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Smith & Wesson Brands is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

