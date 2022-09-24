Insiders who purchased this year lose UK£21k as Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) stock drops to UK£3.40

Insiders who acquired UK£62k worth of Aquis Exchange PLC's (LON:AQX) stock at an average price of UK£5.13 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 14% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only UK£41k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Aquis Exchange Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Glenn Collinson made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£62k worth of shares at a price of UK£5.31 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£3.40 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Glenn Collinson was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Aquis Exchange insiders own about UK£26m worth of shares. That equates to 28% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aquis Exchange Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Aquis Exchange and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Aquis Exchange has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

