Insiders who purchased Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock last year recover some losses which currently stand at US$137k

Insiders who purchased US$259k worth of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 12% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$137k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Astra Space

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Michael Lehman for US$134k worth of shares, at about US$1.34 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$0.61 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Astra Space insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Astra Space Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Astra Space. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$259k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Astra Space Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Astra Space insiders own about US$35m worth of shares. That equates to 22% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Astra Space Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Astra Space insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Astra Space and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

