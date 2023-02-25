Insiders probably made the right decision selling US$4.6m worth of shares earlier this year as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.'s (NYSE:TMO)) stock dips by 3.0%.

Over the past year, insiders sold US$4.6m worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stock at an average price of US$553 per share allowing them to get the most out of their money. After the stock price dropped 3.0% last week, the company's market value declined by US$11b, but insiders were able to mitigate their losses.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & COO, Michel Lagarde, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.3m worth of shares at a price of US$542 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$543). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 28% of Michel Lagarde's holding.

In the last year Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Thermo Fisher Scientific Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Thermo Fisher Scientific shares. In total, insiders dumped US$697k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Thermo Fisher Scientific insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$291m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Thermo Fisher Scientific Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Thermo Fisher Scientific and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

