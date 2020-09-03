Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)?

A look at the shareholders of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$3.3b, SelectQuote is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SelectQuote.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SelectQuote?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SelectQuote. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SelectQuote, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SelectQuote is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Brookside Equity Partners LLC, with ownership of 14%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.1% and 3.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. In addition, we found that Timothy Danker, the CEO has 1.1% of the shares allocated to his name

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 19 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

