Insiders own 24% of Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) shares but retail investors control 55% of the company

Significant control over Volpara Health Technologies by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 24 shareholders own 45% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 55% to be precise, is retail investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 24% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Volpara Health Technologies.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Volpara Health Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Volpara Health Technologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Volpara Health Technologies' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Volpara Health Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Harbour Asset Management Limited with 15% of shares outstanding. Roger Allen is the second largest shareholder owning 7.3% of common stock, and Ralph Highnam holds about 6.4% of the company stock.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 24 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Volpara Health Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Volpara Health Technologies Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$173m, and insiders have AU$41m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 55% stake in Volpara Health Technologies, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

