Insiders at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) sold US$14m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

Many Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Morgan Stanley Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider, Eric Grossman, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$3.4m worth of shares at a price of US$102 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$78.93. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In total, Morgan Stanley insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Morgan Stanley insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$343m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Morgan Stanley Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Morgan Stanley shares in the last quarter. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Morgan Stanley insiders selling. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Morgan Stanley.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

