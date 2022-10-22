Insiders in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) are down 3.4% on their US$5.7m purchase despite recent gains

Insiders who purchased US$5.7m worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 7.8% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$192k but in since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At General Electric

The Chairman & CEO H. Culp made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.8m worth of shares at a price of US$75.26 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$72.82 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 75.54k shares worth US$5.7m. But insiders sold 1.44k shares worth US$107k. Overall, General Electric insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does General Electric Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. General Electric insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$195m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About General Electric Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded General Electric shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like General Electric insiders think the business has merit. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for General Electric.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

