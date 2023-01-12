Insiders continue to buy Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) and now own 51% shares

Every investor in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 51% to be precise, is individual insiders. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Having purchased shares recently, insiders must be glad after market cap hit US$108m last week.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Fathom Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Fathom Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Fathom Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Fathom Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It looks like hedge funds own 9.5% of Fathom Holdings shares. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Joshua Harley with 30% of shares outstanding. Cannell Capital LLC is the second largest shareholder owning 9.5% of common stock, and Glenn Sampson holds about 9.0% of the company stock. Interestingly, the third-largest shareholder, Glenn Sampson is also a Member of the Board of Directors, again, indicating strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 55% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Fathom Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Fathom Holdings Inc.. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own US$55m worth of shares in the US$108m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 27% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Fathom Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

