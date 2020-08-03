Are Insiders Buying Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Stock?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Smart Metering Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Alan Foy bought UK£2.5m worth of shares at a price of UK£6.21 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£6.20). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Smart Metering Systems insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Smart Metering Systems Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Smart Metering Systems. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£51k worth of shares. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership of Smart Metering Systems

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Smart Metering Systems insiders own about UK£67m worth of shares. That equates to 9.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Smart Metering Systems Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Smart Metering Systems shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Smart Metering Systems (of which 2 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

