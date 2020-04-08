Have Insiders Been Buying Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (BME:COL) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (BME:COL).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Vice-Chairman & CEO Pedro Viñolas Serra made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €1.5m worth of shares at a price of €9.60 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of €8.64. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Pedro Viñolas Serra was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 224.11k shares for €2.2m. On the other hand they divested 80000 shares, for €792k. In total, Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

BME:COL Recent Insider Trading April 8th 2020

Insider Ownership of Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.1% of Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI shares, worth about €5.8m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI insiders bought more shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

