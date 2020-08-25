Have Insiders Been Buying Fidelity Minerals Corp. (CVE:FMN) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Fidelity Minerals Corp. (CVE:FMN), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Fidelity Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

Fidelity Minerals insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around CA$0.043. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels, which is around CA$0.10. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Fidelity Minerals Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Fidelity Minerals. Overall, three insiders shelled out CA$175k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 14% of Fidelity Minerals shares, worth about CA$705k, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Fidelity Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Fidelity Minerals insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Fidelity Minerals.

