Have Insiders Been Buying European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:ERE.UN) Shares This Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:ERE.UN).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Trustee Gina Cody bought CA$519k worth of shares at a price of CA$4.15 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is CA$4.15. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:ERE.UN Insider Trading Volume July 6th 2020

Does European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust insiders have about 0.7% of the stock, worth approximately CA$6.1m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust you should be aware of, and 2 of these can't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

