Have Insiders Been Buying Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Eagle Mountain Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Director Charles Bass bought AU$750k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.15 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.27), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume More

Does Eagle Mountain Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Eagle Mountain Mining insiders own 47% of the company, worth about AU$18m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eagle Mountain Mining Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Eagle Mountain Mining insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Eagle Mountain Mining. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Eagle Mountain Mining (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

