Have Insiders Been Buying DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05).

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

DBS Group Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Tse Ghow Lim is the biggest insider purchase of DBS Group Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$18.83. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for DBS Group Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Tse Ghow Lim was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Tse Ghow Lim bought 56.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of S$19.81. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SGX:D05 Recent Insider Trading April 8th 2020

Insider Ownership of DBS Group Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.1% of DBS Group Holdings shares, worth about S$48m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DBS Group Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of DBS Group Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with DBS Group Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

