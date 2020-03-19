Have Insiders Been Buying Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO) Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Creo Medical

Non-Executive Director David Woods made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£45k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.80 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.08. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Creo Medical insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AIM:CREO Recent Insider Trading, March 19th 2020

Insiders at Creo Medical Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Creo Medical. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£70k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Creo Medical insiders own about UK£6.0m worth of shares (which is 3.5% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Creo Medical Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Creo Medical stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Creo Medical (2 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

