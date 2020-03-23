Have Insiders Been Buying Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (BME:CLNX) Shares?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (BME:CLNX), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

Check out our latest analysis for Cellnex Telecom

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cellnex Telecom

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Director Tobias Martinez Gimeno for €257k worth of shares, at about €26.71 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of €37.53. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Cellnex Telecom insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about €0.25. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Story continues

BME:CLNX Recent Insider Trading, March 23rd 2020

Cellnex Telecom is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Cellnex Telecom insiders own 0.02% of the company, worth about €3.4m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cellnex Telecom Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Cellnex Telecom insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Cellnex Telecom stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Cellnex Telecom you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

But note: Cellnex Telecom may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.