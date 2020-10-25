Have Insiders Been Buying Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cardiff Oncology

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Gary Pace for US$600k worth of shares, at about US$1.34 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$14.23. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Cardiff Oncology insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Cardiff Oncology Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Cardiff Oncology over the last quarter. Independent Director Gary Pace purchased US$15k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership of Cardiff Oncology

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From our data, it seems that Cardiff Oncology insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$8.9m. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Cardiff Oncology Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Cardiff Oncology stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Cardiff Oncology (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

