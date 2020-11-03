Have Insiders Been Buying Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Capstead Mortgage Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider John Bernard made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$122k worth of shares at a price of US$4.95 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.10. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Capstead Mortgage share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 65.80k shares worth US$353k. But insiders sold 850.00 shares worth US$7.0k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Capstead Mortgage insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Capstead Mortgage Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.2% of Capstead Mortgage shares, worth about US$11m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Capstead Mortgage Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Capstead Mortgage insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Capstead Mortgage and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Capstead Mortgage (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

