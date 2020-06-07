Have Insiders Been Buying Blackrock Gold Corp. (CVE:BRC) Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Blackrock Gold Corp. (CVE:BRC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

View our latest analysis for Blackrock Gold

Blackrock Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Laing was the biggest purchase of Blackrock Gold shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.32. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Blackrock Gold insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about CA$0.16. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels, which is around CA$0.32. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Story continues

TSXV:BRC Recent Insider Trading June 7th 2020

Blackrock Gold is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insiders at Blackrock Gold Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Blackrock Gold over the last quarter. Insiders bought CA$55k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$475k worth of Blackrock Gold stock, about 1.6% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Blackrock Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Blackrock Gold insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Blackrock Gold has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Of course Blackrock Gold may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Love or hate this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.