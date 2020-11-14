Have Insiders Been Buying Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Axcella Health

The Chairman David Epstein made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$238k worth of shares at a price of US$4.75 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.29. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Axcella Health share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Axcella Health insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Axcella Health

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.0% of Axcella Health shares, worth about US$12m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Axcella Health Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Axcella Health shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Axcella Health and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Axcella Health is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those can't be ignored...

