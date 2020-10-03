Have Insiders Been Buying AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M) Shares This Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in AIC Mines Limited (ASX:A1M).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AIC Mines

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD, CEO & Director Aaron Colleran for AU$223k worth of shares, at about AU$0.28 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.41. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 1.05m shares worth AU$297k. On the other hand they divested 125.00k shares, for AU$34k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by AIC Mines insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at AIC Mines Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that AIC Mines insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out AU$265k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Does AIC Mines Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that AIC Mines insiders own about AU$4.2m worth of shares (which is 15% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The AIC Mines Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that AIC Mines insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - AIC Mines has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

