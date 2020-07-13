Have Insiders Been Buying ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and earn a $40 gift card!

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

ADTRAN Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chief Product Officer Daniel Whalen for US$177k worth of shares, at about US$8.95 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$10.92. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the ADTRAN insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 33.00k shares for US$296k. But insiders sold 6.20k shares worth US$60k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by ADTRAN insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.0% of ADTRAN shares, worth about US$5.3m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About ADTRAN Insiders?

The fact that there have been no ADTRAN insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think ADTRAN insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for ADTRAN you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

