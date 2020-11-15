Are Insiders Buying Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR) Stock?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Ackroo Inc. (CVE:AKR), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

Check out our latest analysis for Ackroo

Ackroo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO & Acting Chairman Steve Levely made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$90k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.072 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.14), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

While Ackroo insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about CA$0.11. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume More

Ackroo is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Are Ackroo Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at CA$4.6k, in the last three months. Overall, we don't think these recent trades are particularly informative, one way or the other.

Does Ackroo Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.1% of Ackroo shares, worth about CA$903k, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ackroo Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Ackroo insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Ackroo (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Story continues