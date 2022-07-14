Insiders who bought stock earlier this year lose -AU$67k as Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) drops to AU$68m

Insiders who acquired AU$154k worth of Cyprium Metals Limited's (ASX:CYM) stock at an average price of AU$0.17 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 12% price decline. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth AU$87k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Quentin Flannery for AU$154k worth of shares, at about AU$0.26 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.097. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Quentin Flannery was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Cyprium Metals is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Cyprium Metals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Cyprium Metals insiders own about AU$3.7m worth of shares (which is 5.5% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Cyprium Metals Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Cyprium Metals stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Cyprium Metals (including 4 which can't be ignored).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

