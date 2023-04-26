Insiders who bought Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits UK£71m

Insiders who bought Savannah Resources Plc (LON:SAV) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by UK£9.1m as a result of the stock's 15% gain over the same period. As a result, the stock they originally bought for UK£88k is now worth UK£124k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Savannah Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Sascha Keen is the biggest insider purchase of Savannah Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (UK£0.042), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Savannah Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about UK£0.03 on average. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Savannah Resources Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Savannah Resources. insider Sascha Keen spent UK£59k on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Savannah Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Savannah Resources insiders have about 1.3% of the stock, worth approximately UK£947k. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Savannah Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Savannah Resources stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Savannah Resources (2 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

