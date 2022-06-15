Insiders who bought this year lost US$154k as PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) sheds UK£49m in value

Insiders who acquired US$311k worth of PureTech Health plc's (LON:PRTC) stock at an average price of US$3.11 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 9.7% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$157k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

PureTech Health Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Bharatt Chowrira made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£83k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.34 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£1.57). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

PureTech Health insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does PureTech Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that PureTech Health insiders own 7.5% of the company, worth about UK£34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PureTech Health Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded PureTech Health shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in PureTech Health and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with PureTech Health (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

