Insiders who bought this year lost CA$198k as General Assembly Holdings Limited (CVE:GA) sheds CA$824k in value

Insiders who bought CA$350k worth of General Assembly Holdings Limited's (CVE:GA) stock at an average buy price of CA$0.23 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 31% decrease in the stock. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth CA$152k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

General Assembly Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Timothy Nye is the biggest insider purchase of General Assembly Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$0.10. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Timothy Nye.

Insider Ownership Of General Assembly Holdings

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that General Assembly Holdings insiders own 27% of the company, worth about CA$691k. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At General Assembly Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in General Assembly Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 6 warning signs for General Assembly Holdings (4 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

