Insiders who bought Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (CVE:LPC) last year must be regretting not buying more as market cap hits CA$55m

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (CVE:LPC) insiders who bought shares over the past year were rewarded handsomely last week. The stock rose 11%, resulting in a CA$5.2m rise in the company's market capitalisation. As a result, the stock they originally bought for CA$80k is now worth CA$102k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Craig Ellis was the biggest sale of Lorne Park Capital Partners shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of CA$1.05. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 22% of Craig Ellis's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$80k for 96.99k shares. But they sold 75.00k shares for CA$79k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Lorne Park Capital Partners insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume

Lorne Park Capital Partners Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We have seen a bit of insider selling at Lorne Park Capital Partners, over the last three months. insider Craig Ellis sold CA$79k worth of shares in that time. But the good news is that there was purchasing too , worth CA$26k. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Lorne Park Capital Partners insiders own 44% of the company, worth about CA$24m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Lorne Park Capital Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Lorne Park Capital Partners stock, than buying, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're happy to look past recent trading. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Lorne Park Capital Partners that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

