Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional US$189k as Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) drops to US$63m

Insiders who acquired US$246k worth of Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CGTX) stock at an average price of US$12.00 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 12% price decline. This is not good as insiders invest based on expectations that their money will appreciate over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their original investment is now worth only US$57k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Cognition Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, President & Director Lisa Ricciardi for US$150k worth of shares, at about US$12.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.77. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Cognition Therapeutics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Cognition Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Cognition Therapeutics insiders own about US$4.4m worth of shares (which is 7.1% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cognition Therapeutics Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Cognition Therapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Cognition Therapeutics. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Cognition Therapeutics (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

