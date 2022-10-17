Insiders who bought in the last 12 months lose an additional UK£82k as ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) drops to UK£72m

The recent price decline of 10% in ECO Animal Health Group plc's (LON:EAH) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought UK£306k worth of shares at an average price of UK£1.46 in the past 12 months. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth UK£223k, which is not great.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ECO Animal Health Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO, Finance Director Christopher Wilks bought UK£70k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.40 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£1.07. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

ECO Animal Health Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of ECO Animal Health Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 11% of ECO Animal Health Group shares, worth about UK£7.7m, according to our data. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At ECO Animal Health Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no ECO Animal Health Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more ECO Animal Health Group stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ECO Animal Health Group. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ECO Animal Health Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

