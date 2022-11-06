Insiders who bought JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stock in the last 12 months recover some losses, but still down US$13k

Insiders who bought US$100k worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 3.6% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$13k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

JPMorgan Chase Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Mellody Hobson bought US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$150 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$131). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Mellody Hobson.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does JPMorgan Chase Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. JPMorgan Chase insiders own 0.8% of the company, currently worth about US$3.1b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About JPMorgan Chase Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded JPMorgan Chase shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like JPMorgan Chase insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

