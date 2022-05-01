Insiders who bought into Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 14%

Felix Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:FLX) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 14% resulting in a AU$5.3m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, the stock they originally bought for AU$276k is now worth AU$402k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Felix Group Holdings

The insider Alexander Waislitz made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$158k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.22 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.33. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Felix Group Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Felix Group Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Felix Group Holdings insiders own 30% of the company, worth about AU$13m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Felix Group Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Felix Group Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Felix Group Holdings and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Felix Group Holdings. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Felix Group Holdings.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

