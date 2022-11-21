Insiders who bought into Argent Industrial Limited (JSE:ART) earlier this year might wish they'd invested more as stock gained 13%

Last week, Argent Industrial Limited (JSE:ART) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 13% last week, resulting in a R93m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, their original purchase of R4.7m worth of stock is now worth R5.3m.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Argent Industrial

The CEO & Executive Director, Treve Hendry, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for R2.7m worth of shares at a price of R14.14 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (R14.49). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 6.6% of Treve Hendry's stake. Notably Treve Hendry was also the biggest buyer, having purchased R4.7m worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 365.85k shares worth R4.7m. But they sold 329.49k shares for R4.6m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Argent Industrial insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Argent Industrial Insiders Traded Recently?

We've only seen a tiny insider purchase valued at R85k, in the last three months. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 15% of Argent Industrial shares, worth about R122m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Argent Industrial Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Argent Industrial insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Argent Industrial you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

